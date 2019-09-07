QUESTION: Like many of our neighbors, we have noticed a real drop off of honey bees around our property. I have lots of blooming plants and clover, but very few bees. I want to get a couple of beehives. Do you have any suggestions on where we might find out how to get started? I live just north of Ashland.
ANSWER: You’re in luck; there is an Ashland Beekeepers Association. I’m sure its members, including current president Bruce Hamon, can provide all the help you want. Contact the group through its website, ashlandvabeekeepers.org, or send email to mail@ashlandvabeekeepers.org. My experience has been that beekeepers are very interested in helping people get started and with mentoring new members.
QUESTION: I put my poinsettia outdoors for the summer and it has grown beautifully. I know it’s time to think about getting it ready to bloom again this Christmas. Can you tell me the timing and sequence of events to get it in full bloom in time for the holidays?
ANSWER: Your timing is good. By mid-September, you need to take it back indoors and reduce the amount of water it gets. Ideally, it should be in a cool room, about 65 degrees. This is also the time to start giving it total darkness for 12 hours each day. Some people put the plant in a closet; others cover it with a cardboard box. In either case, find a schedule that works well for you — perhaps covering it at 8 p.m. and uncovering it at 8 a.m. By Thanksgiving, you can stop the darkness treatment and move it into a sunny area of the house. By Christmas, it should be full of bright red leaves.
QUESTION: I have some really healthy bushes that need to be cut back, not just trimmed. I don’t know the name of the bushes, but their leaves turn a beautiful red in the fall. When would be the best time to cut them back?
ANSWER: They sound like burning bush, Euonymos alatus. It’s a deciduous shrub that turns a rich red in the fall, then drops its leaves. The time to prune it is in the winter, during its dormant season. Although beautiful in the fall, it often gets a bad rap due to its propensity to self-seed.
QUESTION: I’m planting some shrubs in my yard, and I’m concerned about what I think are overly pot-bound container plants. I’ve included a photo of the roots. Do you think these plants will be OK, or should I return them?
ANSWER: Root balls in this condition are typical of many container-grown plants. After the plants are potted by the nursery, the roots will naturally grow to the outer edge of the container. As they grow and develop, healthy roots will continue to wrap around the perimeter of the container. These plants will be fine if you make three or four cuts down the side of the root ball. Those cuts should be about an inch deep. Then take your fingers and spread the roots apart at each cut. Many landscapers also cut about an inch off of the bottom of the root ball. Everywhere you cut or tear the roots, new roots will develop, allowing them to break out of the shape of the pot. Unfortunately, many homeowners lose healthy plants by simply sticking pot-bound plants right into the ground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.