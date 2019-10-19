QUESTION: I have something strange on the branches of one of my laurels. As close as I know, these plants may be 25 years old. The stuff is white and has a texture like a fine powder. So far this affects only one in a row of five plants. Are you able to tell me what’s going on? And if so, is there a recommended remedial action?
ANSWER: This white stuff, in the photo you submitted, is the protective covering created by scale insects. These plants are susceptible to white peach scale, but I can’t make a positive identification from a photo. Scale insects are tiny, and they feed on the plant through the stems. They build a protective scale over themselves to protect them from predators.
Right now, you can use a soft brush with water and physically remove some of the scale, but be gentle. In February, you can treat them with horticultural oil to smother the young as they try to hatch. If you still see evidence of the white stuff in May, you can treat the plant with a systemic insecticide to control any survivors as they feed. This pest will spread to adjacent plants, if left untreated.
QUESTION: I understand fall is the best time to plant shrubs. Is this also true for azaleas, when one can see the color only by the tag?
ANSWER: Yes, fall is the best time to plant, including azaleas. Fall planting allows the plants to get acclimated to their new environment without going through a hot, dry summer. Just be sure to buy them from a trusted source. We have many good, reliable garden centers in central Virginia, so you should have no trouble finding one you can rely on. Having said that, pictures are pictures, and often the photo colors might vary from reality. If you doubt the colors on the tag photo, you can likely do a web search for the variety to see other images and compare with the color on the tag. This should help ensure you’re getting the color you want.
QUESTION: Here it is, October, and I recently noticed that my apple tree is blooming. I’ve also heard of people who have azaleas in bloom. What’s going on?
ANSWER: I, too, have had questions about azaleas starting to bloom, and not the fall blooming ones. However, yours is the first apple blooms I’ve seen. The high temperatures and extended drought of September and early October tricked your apple tree into thinking it had been through its dormant period. Consequently, your apple tree and some azaleas think it’s March. Unfortunately, those blooms will not survive the winter, so there’ll be no fresh apple pie for Christmas. However, the remaining buds that are not showing color should make it through the winter in good shape and bloom in the spring as usual. Isn’t Mother Nature amazing?
QUESTION: Something is going on with an old oak tree in our yard. A dark red stain measuring about 12 by 40 inches has developed on the trunk from the ground up. Earlier this year, a white foam-like substance oozed out between the roots. For a while, a squirrel would visit the tree and lick the foam until it seemed as if it were in a trance. You could walk right up to the squirrel and it would just keep licking. Next, a redheaded woodpecker visited the stained area of the tree for about a week and pecked at whatever is there. Like the squirrel, it was not bothered by our walking right up to the tree; it just kept eating. Can you offer any insight?
ANSWER: The symptoms you’ve described sound like slime flux, often called wetwood. It’s a bacterial infection in the conductive tissue of the tree. The bacteria can block the flow of sap, causing the backed-up sap to ferment. It finally breaks through the bark in the form of that foamy material you saw. The fermented sap can smell like wine, and birds, bees, squirrels, etc., are attracted to the odor. My guess is your squirrel was getting a little buzz off it.
If the resulting wet area is only in one place, the tree can live for years. However, if these foamy areas show up in several places around the trunk, it could be a sign the tree is under more serious stress. In that case, I’d suggest having it examined by a certified arborist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.