QUESTION: Although we did get some rain and lower temperatures in late July, the summer heat did a number on my lawn. It looks as bad now as it ever has. When can I get started on renovating it for the fall?
ANSWER: You can actually start right now. You can schedule an aerator to help relieve some of the compaction from the soil baking in the summer heat. Frequently, two or three neighbors go in together to rent one and do all their yards in the same weekend. Just be sure to run it in at least two directions to take up as many plugs of soil as possible. This should prepare the soil to broadcast your seed and a starter fertilizer as close to Labor Day as possible. It will still be hot, but as your seed starts to sprout, we’ll be going into cooler weather and shorter days, which are ideal for the establishment of fescue. You’ll likely need to water lightly every day for a week, but if you can do that, your seed should be up in seven to 10 days. You can then follow your normal fall fertilization schedule to give your lawn a good start going into winter.
QUESTION: I often walk thorough a county park, and I love to watch the plants change as the seasons change. Recently, I’ve noticed some striking yellow flowers on tall single stems. Do you have any idea what they might be?
ANSWER: Perhaps you and I walk through the same park. I, too, have noticed large clumps of flowers similar to what you described. The ones in the area where I walk are woodland sunflowers. They seem to grow about 2 feet tall and produce single flowers on each stem. They are perennial and striking as you walk along an otherwise wooded pathway lined with poison ivy, blackberries and honeysuckle.
QUESTION: I am attaching pics of my Leyland cypress trees. They have several branches that are turning brown. Some on one side of the plant and some higher up on the other side. What do you think? I’m hoping they are just shedding.
ANSWER: I’m afraid Leylands are subject to two serious canker diseases that cause dieback in random places. One is seiridium canker, and the other is bot canker. Both cause symptoms similar to what I see in your photos. It’s impossible to make a positive diagnosis from a photo; however, it’s apparent these trees have a valuable place in your landscape. I suggest you have a certified arborist examine them.
QUESTION: I am wondering if there is a new miracle way to get rid of stink bugs on my tomatoes. They are ruining them. I do plan to plant them at the other end of the garden next year with the hope that it might help. Otherwise, it seems like a helpless situation, though I see that other people have tomatoes that are not affected.
ANSWER: There’s nothing new that I’m aware of. The most organic treatment is to hose off your plants daily; the force of water will knock the stink bugs off the plants and delay their return. Horticultural oil is also considered organic. It leaves a residue on the tomatoes that discourages stink bugs.
