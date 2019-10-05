QUESTION: I’m about to do my annual fall grass-farmer routine. After another summer of Richmond heat and humidity, I have another brown yard to aerate and replant. I learned why not to use annual ryegrass about two years ago: It greens up great, grows like on steroids, then goes brown fast in late spring. This year, I’m seeing ads for Barenbrug perennial rye. How does this work in our town? It’s about twice the cost compared with the typical landscaper/contractor 40-pound bags of fescue. Bottom-line: Will it survive summer here any better than fescue?
ANSWER: First, Barenbrug is the name of a company, not a variety of seed. As it turns out, this manufacturer distributes about a dozen varieties and mixtures under its trade name. I checked the list of “recommended turf varieties” compiled by a group of Maryland and Virginia turf specialists for 2019. They list recommended varieties and promising varieties. I didn’t find any Barenbrug varieties in either category. Keep in mind, a variety can be on the promising list because it performs well, but hasn’t been tested long enough to qualify for the recommended list. There are also new varieties coming out all of the time, so it could be that the ones you’re considering just haven’t made the Maryland-Virginia studies yet.
Of course, your time, sweat, fertilizer, aerator rental, etc., are the same regardless of the variety of grass you plant, so it might be worth the extra cost to test it in your yard.
QUESTION: My irrigation tech, based on his many years of experience with lawns, suggested I water about seven to 10 minutes a day five days a week rather than three times a week for longer periods of time. What’s your opinion?
ANSWER: Your tech and I disagree on this one. Here’s an excerpt from a Virginia Tech Turf publication:
“If irrigating, use a deep and infrequent irrigation strategy where you deliver thorough soakings of water that your soil can readily accept (i.e. don’t apply so much water that it pools and/or possibly moves off site) on an infrequent basis (very often every 3rd day, sometimes as frequent as every other day). The concept is to moisten the root zone in the top 3 to 4 inches of the soil to nurture and sustain roots that can extract water from deeper in the soil. Light and frequent irrigation encourages roots to remain near the top of the soil and the turf quickly stresses under drying conditions.”
When planting new seed, I recommend shallow watering — seven to 10 minutes is OK — every day for 10 days. That will get you the fastest germination. But once the seeds have sprouted, you can go back to heavier watering two to three times a week, if we don’t get rain.
QUESTION: I have a 6-by-6 rhododendron bush. It needs to be trimmed. Can I trim it now, or just let it grow? It was loaded with blooms this past season, and I would hate to do anything to lose them. If I can trim, when is the best time?
ANSWER: Rhododendron, like azalea, blooms on buds produced late in the summer. As a result, pruning it now would likely remove most or all of those buds. While rhododendron can be cut back, even severely, if necessary, it needs to be done as soon as it finishes blooming next spring. You definitely don’t want to prune it now.
QUESTION: Because of the weather and other conflicts, I haven’t planted my new grass seed yet. When is the latest I can plant fescue and expect good results?
ANSWER: In central Virginia, we normally consider Oct. 15 as a target date to have seed planted. Keep in mind, it can take 10 to 14 days to germinate, which puts you close to Nov. 1. By then, leaves have started falling and need to be removed to prevent them from smothering the seedlings. Either blowing or raking can disrupt those new young grass plants.
