QUESTION: My clematis didn’t bloom this year. Should it be cut back?
ANSWER: Now that your clematis is totally dormant, you can cut it back severely, as much as 12 to 18 inches tall. Clematis blooms on new growth it produces next spring. In fact, you can also cut it back again, next summer, after it finishes its first set of blooms. In most cases, it will bloom again in late summer.
QUESTION: We placed hardwood mulch around our boxwood for several years. Unfortunately, we had a fungus develop in the mulch. It projected artillery fungus spores onto our house and cars. We did not add mulch last spring, and we did not have any more fungus visible this year. Since we don’t have mulched leaves to place around the plants, what would you suggest as a mulch replacement? Would pine needles be beneficial to the boxwoods?
ANSWER: Your assumptions are right; artillery fungus does develop on decomposing hardwood. The fungal spore cases mature and shoot tiny spores that will stick to cars, house siding and practically any hard surface in their way. As I’m sure you’ve discovered, the tiny black specks they leave are difficult to remove, particularly from light-colored siding. It’s often referred to as shotgun fungus, because of the way the spores scatter under pressure. Pine needles are a perfect choice to mulch your beds. They do not produce artillery fungus, and they are also beneficial for your boxwood and other plants.
QUESTION: I planted cathedral bells (Cobaea scandens) this spring in a raised bed. They sprouted lots of vines and leaves up the trellis, but no flowers at all. Other flowers from seed did very well in the same bed. Any thoughts about this? Should I leave it and see what happens next year?
ANSWER: It’s always hard to say why some plants don’t bloom, while others do. Cathedral bells don’t need or like fertilizer. Several references I checked indicate they grow fast enough as it is, and fertilizer will often produce excess foliage and few or no blooms. If you try cathedral bells again next year, keep fertilizer away from them. By the way, they are not frost-hardy here. They are considered annuals, except in zones 9 to 11. We’re in zone 7.
QUESTION: I’m not a gardener, but my best friend is. I’d like to get her a gardening gift for Christmas. What would you suggest?
ANSWER: What a terrific idea. Every gardener can use a good pair of hand pruners. I’ve had my Felcos for more than 20 years, and, with a little touch-up, they still hold a good sharp edge. Look for a pair with a case that she can clip on her belt. She might also like a good pair of gardening gloves. Look for some with rubberized grips on the palms and fingers. Even if she already has a pair, all gardeners can use extra gloves. We’re constantly laying them down somewhere, and some of us even forget where we left them.
The one gift I think is perfect for any gardener is a garden journal. These handy little books provide the perfect place to record what was planted and when. It allows the gardener to make notes on what worked well and on what seemed to fail. Your friend can record when the first tomatoes ripened and when the Japanese beetles showed up. The notes in a journal can be very useful when planning the next season’s garden.
