QUESTION: What is the secret to germinating lettuce? I keep planting seeds and nothing happens.
ANSWER: I don’t know of any secrets, but lettuce germinates best in moist soil at 79 degrees. Depending on the variety, the seeds can take up to 14 days to sprout. Don’t plant them too deep — maybe a quarter-inch. Because lettuce is a cool-weather crop, you can germinate it indoors, and it should be ready to move outdoors in about four weeks. I’ve germinated lettuce in a shallow pan covered with clear plastic wrap. The plastic wrap helps to prevent the surface of the soil from drying out. For a fall crop, time things so you can move your plantings outdoors as we get into cooler weather.
You can also plant the seeds directly outdoors around the first of August. The soil temperature at 9:30 a.m. July 15 was 81 degrees, according to glenallenweather.com. In that case, you’d need to mist them daily to prevent the soil from drying out. Germination outdoors will be slower if the temperatures get into the upper 90s. Worst case, they should sprout in seven to 14 days. A few years ago, in early March, I planted lettuce seeds in a raised bed outdoors. After two weeks of no sprouts, I got frustrated and bought young transplants. A week later, all those seeds sprouted, and we had an overabundance of lettuce to give away. The secret might be patience.
QUESTION: The home we purchased about 14 years ago has a fruit-bearing cherry tree that was well-established when we moved in. It is a very large tree and quite full and beautiful. However, we noticed about three years ago that the leaves seemed to be turning and dropping by the end of August. This year, the leaves started to turn and drop in midsummer. The tree appears healthy; the trunk and branches don’t appear damaged. We feed it with a systemic bug killer/food each spring, which means we can’t eat the cherries, but at least the bugs don’t eat it up. We are worried that it has a disease and that we will end up losing it. Can you give us any idea what the problem might be?
ANSWER: Those yellow leaves seem to be preceded by spots on the leaves that are likely caused by cherry leaf spot. According to the Pest Management Guide from Virginia Cooperative Extension, cherry leaf spot is a fungal disease that affects both sweet and tart cherries. The earliest symptom is a purple lesion, and several lesions per leaf can cause the leaf to yellow and fall. By midsummer, all leaves are susceptible, and, in a wet year, severe defoliation makes trees more prone to winter injury and death. The guide goes on to recommend that fungicides be applied throughout the susceptible periods with the objective of holding the leaves on the tree until September. Captan is listed for leaf spot control, but it must be applied when the bloom buds are just about to open. Once the fungus is present, it’s too late for fungicide. Keep in mind, the treatment doesn’t cure the infected leaves; it is designed to protect the new growth. It’s also important to collect and destroy all of the infected leaves as they drop. These spores overwinter on the old leaves and reinfest next year.
QUESTION: I resorted to a high-priced crabgrass preventer this spring and followed the directions carefully. Things were looking good until early July. Now, I have crabgrass everywhere. What happened and what can I do now?
ANSWER: First, even the best crabgrass pre-emergents last only 60 to 90 days, under good conditions. The excess rainfall this spring likely reduced the effective life of the product you used. However, even in good conditions, it’s often necessary to make a second application around June 1. That should extend your protection well into the summer.
What can you do now? There are some post-emergent herbicides that will control some existing crabgrass, but they can stress fescue under hot, humid summer conditions. At this point, I’d suggest you live with the crabgrass until mid-August. At that time, you can do a good job of aerating your lawn and be ready to overseed with fescue as close to Labor Day as possible. Crabgrass is an annual; when it dies this fall, it will never come back. Let’s hope you can make two applications of pre-emergent next spring and get control of all the crabgrass seeds that dropped this summer.
