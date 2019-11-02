QUESTION: I have a well-established bed of pachysandra, and just this summer, I noticed brown, unhealthy areas in one part of the bed. The brown areas are in a somewhat shaded area; the healthy green area gets more sun. Both areas get the same amounts of water through our irrigation system. Any ideas as to what this might be and how to treat it?
ANSWER: The symptoms shown in the photos you sent are similar to those of volutella blight. Of course, you might want to take samples to your local Extension office for a positive identification. My guess is, the shade prevented the leaves from drying out thoroughly from your irrigation, and the excess moisture provided the conditions necessary for the disease to develop. Daconil, a common fungicide, can provide some control of this disease. However, the fungicide is more preventative than curative. Cold weather will stop the spread of the disease. Right now, you can remove the damaged leaves and destroy them. In late winter, you may want to cut this bed back a little and consider using the fungicide next summer as a preventative measure.
QUESTION: I advocate for mowing leaves in the fall and leaving them chopped up on the lawn. It is such an easy thing to do and takes care of the leaves and improves the soil. I hear people complain about having to pay for vacuum service or complain about delays in the leaves getting picked up. For goodness’ sake, they could be done with them by mowing them as they fall. The practice will work for everyone except those who live in a forest. I appreciate it every time you mention it in your column. Maybe it will eventually become a common practice.
ANSWER: I must admit, for years, I blew the leaves off my lawn and used them for mulch in my plant beds. I still use as many as possible for mulch, but I have started mowing the leaves, along with my grass, using a mulching blade on my mower. Mike Goatley, Extension turf specialist, in his publication “ ‘Leave’ Them Alone: Lawn Leaf Management” cites university research studies detailing how leaf mulching affects turf performance. Goatley says: “In almost every instance, the results show that chopping up deciduous leaves as part of a regular mowing schedule is an effective means of managing them without harming the turf.” He goes on to say: “ While the leaves did not prove to be a substitute for proper nitrogen fertilization practices, the overall assessment was that mulching was overall positive and economical.”
However, it’s important to note that his publication clearly says this method is not effective on pine needles. Because of their size, shape and composition, they do not decompose as efficiently as the leaves from deciduous trees. Of course, that makes them an excellent source of mulch for plant beds.
Let’s hope your advocacy and more education among homeowners will encourage more leaf mulching and fewer issues over collection and disposal of this valuable organic material for our yards.
QUESTION: I waited for some rain to plant three peach trees. Am I correct in a digging hole so that tree is even with the existing ground and slightly wider than current width? They are in 7-gallon containers. I am watering the places I am going to plant. Is it OK to mix some plant tone in that area?
ANSWER: Fall is the perfect time to plant them. My advice is to make the hole about two times wider than the root ball. Mixing plant tone fertilizer in the back-fill soil should help set new roots. As for the depth, the bottom of the hole should provide a solid base to prevent the root ball from settling too deep into the ground. For a tree the size of yours, I’d suggest a depth that puts 1 inch of root ball above ground level. This also helps to guard against the tree settling too deep. Obviously, the root ball on a 7-gallon container plant will be heavy, so anything you can do to prevent it from settling below the surface of the adjacent soil will help.
