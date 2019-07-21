QUESTION: Can you recommend any conservative membership organizations for older adults that offer discounts? AARP is too liberal for my liking.
ANSWER: Quite a few senior advocacy organizations promote themselves as conservative alternatives to AARP, and many of them offer membership benefits, too. Here’s what you should know.
AARP opponents
Although AARP, with a membership of around 38 million, is the biggest and most powerful advocacy group for people ages 50 and older, millions of older Americans don’t like or agree with its stance on various issues. Many think AARP leans too far to the left despite its stated nonpartisan nature.
For seniors who disagree with AARP, they can join conservative-leaning groups that may better represent their views. And many of them offer their members discounts on things such as travel, insurance, health care and more. Here are several to check into.
60 Plus: American Association of Senior Citizens (60plus.org): Established in 1992, this nonprofit group was founded to lobby for free enterprise, fewer taxes and less government. Its main priority is to end the federal estate tax and preserve Social Security. Membership fees run $12, $24 or $48 per year, or $299 for a lifetime membership. It also offers a bevy of discounts on travel and entertainment, cable, internet and satellite services, dental, vision and hearing packages, roadside assistance and more.
American Seniors Association (AmericanSeniors.org): Founded in 2005 for people ages 50 and older, this conservative organization focuses on rebuilding national values, Social Security reform, Medicare reform, tax code reform and control of government overspending. Fees to join run $15 for one year, $25 for two or $35 for three years, and members receive access to a variety of benefits on travel, home and auto insurance, security services, health and wellness (medical, dental, vision and hearing) and more.
Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC.us): Now with more than 1 million members, this organization was started in 2007 for people 50 and older. Its mission is to help seniors fight high taxes, reduce excessive government involvement in people’s day-to-day lives, and preserve American values. It also offers a host of benefits on home, health and auto insurance, travel, vision and dental care, prescription drugs, retail purchases, roadside assistance and more. Membership fees run $16 per year, or less if you join for multiple years.
The Seniors Coalition (Senior.org): Founded in 1990, this conservative public advocacy group claims to have around 4 million supporters. Its key issues are to protect Social Security benefits, eliminate the death tax and reform the Social Security COLA system. TSC offers few membership benefits. Annual fees run $10 for one person per, or $13 per couple, and you can join at any age.
Some other senior membership organizations to consider that offer discounts include the American Senior Benefits Association (ASBAonline.org) and the Christian Seniors Association (CSAbenefits.site-ym.com).
