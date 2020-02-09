Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA...NORTH CAROLINA... APPOMATTOX RIVER AT MATTOAX AFFECTING AMELIA...CHESTERFIELD AND POWHATAN COUNTIES NOTTOWAY RIVER NEAR STONY CREEK AFFECTING SUSSEX COUNTY CASHIE RIVER NEAR WINDSOR AFFECTING BERTIE COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN VIRGINIA.. JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM AFFECTING CHESTERFIELD...CITY OF RICHMOND AND HENRICO COUNTIES FOR THE LOWER JAMES BASIN...INCLUDING RICHMOND WESTHAM...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.FOR THE APPOMATTOX BASIN...INCLUDING MATTOAX...MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.FOR THE CHOWAN BASIN...INCLUDING STONY CREEK...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE.FOR THE LOWER ROANOKE BASIN...INCLUDING WINDSOR...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE. THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR... THE JAMES RIVER AT RICHMOND WESTHAM * UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 08:30 PM SUNDAY THE STAGE WAS 12.2 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 12.0 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TONIGHT. * AT 12.0 FEET...FLOOD STAGE. MINOR FLOODING ALONG BOTH BANKS, NO DAMAGE AT THIS LEVEL. THIS RIVER LEVEL IS COMPARABLE TO A PREVIOUS CREST OF 12.2 FEET ON APR 22 2015. &&