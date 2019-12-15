QUESTION: How do I go about changing or canceling a person’s social media accounts when they die? My sister passed away several months ago, and her social media accounts are still active.
ANSWER: I’m sorry for your loss. This is a question that’s become more frequent in recent years as most Americans have participated on some type of social media platform. Here’s a rundown of how you can change or cancel some social media accounts after a loved one dies.
Facebook: Let’s start with the biggest and most frequently used social media platform. When someone with a Facebook profile dies, there are two things someone with authority over their account can do. You can either “memorialize” it or “delete” it.
A memorialized account serves as a place where friends and family can share stories, photos or memories to celebrate the deceased person’s life, with the word “Remembering” shown next to the deceased person’s name. Once an account is memorialized, content the person shared is still visible on Facebook to the audience it was originally shared with; however, the user’s profile will not show up in public spaces, such as people you may know, ads or birthday reminders.
If you don’t wish to memorialize your sister’s profile, you can also have her account permanently deleted from Facebook.
Facebook allows users to identify a “legacy contact,” which is a person chosen to look after the account following the loved one’s death, or users can request to have their account permanently deleted after they die. (To do either of these tasks, click on “Settings” on the top right of Facebook, then click on “General” on the left-side menu and then on “Manage Account.”)
If your sister didn’t set up a legacy contact before she died, you can submit a memorialization request at Facebook.com/help. Type “How do I report a deceased person on Facebook that needs to be memorialized?” in the search bar. You’ll be asked to provide proof of death by providing a copy of either an obituary, death certificate or memorial card.
Or, if you would rather have her account deleted, go to Facebook.com/help, and type in: “How do I request the removal of a deceased family member’s Facebook account?” This also requires proof of death plus verification that you’re an immediate family member or executor of the account holder.
Instagram: Instagram’s policy on a deceased user’s account is similar to its parent company, Facebook. A deceased user’s account can either be memorialized or removed, which you can request at Help.Instagram.com/264154560391256.
Like Facebook, to memorialize an Instagram account requires proof of death; to remove an account, you’ll also need to provide verification that you’re an immediate family member.
Twitter: If your sister was a Twitter user, Twitter will work with anyone who is authorized to act on behalf of her estate, or with a verified immediate family member to have an account deactivated. To request the removal of your sister’s account, go to Help.Twitter.com/forms/privacy.
After you submit your request, Twitter will email you with instructions for providing more details, including information about the deceased, a copy of your ID, and a copy of the deceased’s death certificate.
LinkedIn: If your sister also had a LinkedIn profile, the only option is to delete her account. To request this, see LinkedIn.com/help/linkedin/ask/ts-rdmlp. You’ll need to provide her name and URL to her LinkedIn profile; the relationship you have to her; her email address; date she died; link to an obituary; and the company for which she most recently worked.
