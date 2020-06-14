QUESTION: All this horrible coronavirus carnage got me thinking about my own end-of-life decisions if I were to get sick. Can you recommend some good resources that can help me create a living will or advance directive, or other pertinent documents? I’ve put it off long enough.
ANSWER: Creating a living will is one of those things most people plan to do, but rarely get around to actually doing. Only about one-third of Americans currently have one. But the cold hard reality of the novel coronavirus may be changing that. Here’s what you should know along with some resources to help you create an advance directive.
Two key documents help to adequately spell out your wishes regarding your end-of-life medical treatment. A living will tells your doctor what kind of care you want to receive if you become incapacitated, and a health care power of attorney (or health care proxy) names a person you authorize to make medical decisions on your behalf if you become unable to.
These two documents are known as an advance directives, and will be used only if you are too ill to make medical decisions for yourself. You can also change or update them whenever you please.
It isn’t necessary to hire a lawyer to prepare an advance directive. There are free or low-cost resources available to help you create one, and it takes only a few minutes from start to finish.
One that I recommend that’s free to use is My Directives (MyDirectives.com). This is an online tool and mobile app that will help you create, store and share a detailed, customized digital advance directive. The easy-to-use platform combines eight thoughtful questions to guide you through the process. If you’re not computer savvy, ask a family member or trusted friend to help you.
The advantage of having a digital advance directive versus a paper document is being able to access it quickly and easily via smartphone, which is crucial in emergency situations when they’re most often needed.
If, however, you’d rather have a paper document, one of the best do-it-yourself options is the Five Wishes advance directive (it offers online forms, too). Created by Aging with Dignity, a nonprofit advocacy organization, Five Wishes costs $5, and is available in many languages. To learn more or to receive a copy, visit FiveWishes.org or call (850) 681-2010.
Another tool you should know about that will complement your advance directive is the Physician Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment, or POLST (sometimes called Medical Orders for Life-Sustaining Treatment, or MOLST). A POLST form translates your end-of-life wishes into medical orders to be honored by your doctors. To learn more about your state’s program or to set one up, see POLST.org.
If you’ve already prepared an advanced directive paper document, a POLST form or the VA advance directive form 10-0137, you can upload, store and share these documents, too, at MyDirectives.com.
And lastly, to ensure your final wishes are followed, make sure to tell your family members, health care proxy and doctors. If you make a digital advance directive or have uploaded your existing forms, you can easily share them electronically to everyone involved. Or, if you make a paper advance directive that isn’t uploaded, you should provide everyone copies to help prevent stress and arguments later.
