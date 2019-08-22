Lightning strikes kill five in Europe
Lightning struck several locations across the Tatra Mountains in southern Poland and neighboring Slovakia on Thursday, killing five people, including two children, and injuring dozens more. Witnesses said the thunderstorm came suddenly on a day that began with clear weather. Four people were killed on the Polish side and one in Slovakia.
