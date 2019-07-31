baseball
MLB
TIGERS 9, ANGELS 1
Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg
Jones cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .229
Mercer dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Goodrum ss 3 1 1 1 2 1 .246
Dixon rf 4 1 2 4 0 0 .256
Candelario 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .208
Hicks 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .188
Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Rogers c 2 3 1 1 2 1 .500
Beckham 2b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .203
Totals 35 9 9 9 5 3
Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg
Fletcher 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .292
Trout dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .295
Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .218
Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .236
Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239
Thaiss 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244
Simmons ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .277
Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285
Lucroy c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .242
Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Totals 30 1 5 1 6 10
Detroit 002 020 050 — 9 9 0
Los Angeles 000 001 000 — 1 5 0
LOB–Detroit 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B–Lucroy (8). HR–Rogers (1), off Suarez; Dixon (14), off Garcia; Beckham (5), off Garcia; Trout (35), off Ramirez. RBIs–Goodrum (36), Dixon 4 (43), Rogers (2), Beckham 3 (13), Trout (86). SB–Goodrum (12). DP–Detroit 2; Los Angeles 1.
Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA
Norris 5 3 0 0 2 5 74 4.67
Ramirez 1 1 1 1 1 1 21 4.64
Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 12.15
Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.48
Jimenez 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 4.93
W: Norris 3-8
Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA
Suarez 41/3 4 4 4 3 0 84 5.66
Cahill 22/3 1 0 0 0 1 35 6.15
Garcia 1 4 5 5 2 1 22 5.31
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00
L: Suarez 2-2
T–2:56. A–37,511 (45,050).
YANKEES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5
Arizona AB R H BI W K Avg
Dyson cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .251
Jones ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .269
Flores 2b-1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .278
Escobar 3b 5 1 0 1 0 3 .281
Peralta lf 4 1 3 1 1 0 .286
Walker dh 2 0 0 0 3 2 .253
Lamb 1b 2 0 0 1 0 2 .238
Marte ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .314
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Avila c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .216
C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Locastro rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .261
Totals 35 5 9 4 6 9
New York AB R H BI W K Avg
Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234
Judge dh 4 1 1 0 0 3 .279
Encarnacion 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .235
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 1 1 0 .271
Torres 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .287
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .311
Maybin rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .320
Tauchman lf 4 2 2 2 0 2 .278
Romine c 2 1 1 2 1 0 .265
Totals 32 7 8 7 3 10
Arizona 000 030 002 — 5 9 0
New York 020 000 23x — 7 8 1
E–Hicks (1). LOB–Arizona 10, New York 4. 2B–Peralta (25), Locastro (8), Torres (18), Urshela (24), Tauchman (13). HR–Locastro (1), off Cortes Jr.; Tauchman (7), off Greinke; Romine (4), off Hirano. RBIs–Escobar (81), Peralta (46), Lamb (13), Locastro (15), Gregorius (30), Torres (56), Maybin (16), Tauchman 2 (27), Romine 2 (24). SF–Lamb.
Arizona IP H R ER W K P ERA
Greinke 5 2 2 2 3 7 82 2.90
Lopez 12/3 0 0 0 0 2 23 2.72
Chafin 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 4.42
Hirano, L, 3-5 1/3 3 3 3 0 0 9 4.31
McFarland 1 2 1 1 0 1 28 5.22
New York IP H R ER W K P ERA
Tanaka 4 5 2 2 3 4 82 4.78
Green 1 1 1 0 1 0 32 5.06
Kahnle 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.68
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.53
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.45
Cortes Jr. 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 4.39
Chapman 1 1 1 1 2 1 28 2.81
W: Ottavino 4-3; S: Chapman 27-32
Tanaka pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Chafin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Hirano pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Cortes Jr. pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
T–3:43. A–43,979 (47,309).
