baseball

MLB

TIGERS 9, ANGELS 1

Detroit AB R H BI W K Avg

Jones cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .229

Mercer dh 5 0 1 0 0 0 .217

Goodrum ss 3 1 1 1 2 1 .246

Dixon rf 4 1 2 4 0 0 .256

Candelario 3b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .208

Hicks 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .188

Reyes lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .238

Rogers c 2 3 1 1 2 1 .500

Beckham 2b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .203

Totals 35 9 9 9 5 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI W K Avg

Fletcher 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .292

Trout dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .295

Upton lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .218

Calhoun rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .236

Pujols 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .239

Thaiss 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .244

Simmons ss 2 0 1 0 2 0 .277

Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285

Lucroy c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .242

Rengifo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248

Totals 30 1 5 1 6 10

Detroit 002 020 050 — 9 9 0

Los Angeles 000 001 000 — 1 5 0

LOB–Detroit 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B–Lucroy (8). HR–Rogers (1), off Suarez; Dixon (14), off Garcia; Beckham (5), off Garcia; Trout (35), off Ramirez. RBIs–Goodrum (36), Dixon 4 (43), Rogers (2), Beckham 3 (13), Trout (86). SB–Goodrum (12). DP–Detroit 2; Los Angeles 1.

Detroit IP H R ER W K P ERA

Norris 5 3 0 0 2 5 74 4.67

Ramirez 1 1 1 1 1 1 21 4.64

Rosenthal 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 12.15

Farmer 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 3.48

Jimenez 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 4.93

W: Norris 3-8

Los Angeles IP H R ER W K P ERA

Suarez 41/3 4 4 4 3 0 84 5.66

Cahill 22/3 1 0 0 0 1 35 6.15

Garcia 1 4 5 5 2 1 22 5.31

Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 0.00

L: Suarez 2-2

T–2:56. A–37,511 (45,050).

YANKEES 7, DIAMONDBACKS 5

Arizona AB R H BI W K Avg

Dyson cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .251

Jones ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .269

Flores 2b-1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .278

Escobar 3b 5 1 0 1 0 3 .281

Peralta lf 4 1 3 1 1 0 .286

Walker dh 2 0 0 0 3 2 .253

Lamb 1b 2 0 0 1 0 2 .238

Marte ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .314

Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .263

Avila c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .216

C.Kelly ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .271

Locastro rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .261

Totals 35 5 9 4 6 9

New York AB R H BI W K Avg

Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234

Judge dh 4 1 1 0 0 3 .279

Encarnacion 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .235

Gregorius ss 3 0 0 1 1 0 .271

Torres 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .287

Urshela 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .311

Maybin rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .320

Tauchman lf 4 2 2 2 0 2 .278

Romine c 2 1 1 2 1 0 .265

Totals 32 7 8 7 3 10

Arizona 000 030 002 — 5 9 0

New York 020 000 23x — 7 8 1

E–Hicks (1). LOB–Arizona 10, New York 4. 2B–Peralta (25), Locastro (8), Torres (18), Urshela (24), Tauchman (13). HR–Locastro (1), off Cortes Jr.; Tauchman (7), off Greinke; Romine (4), off Hirano. RBIs–Escobar (81), Peralta (46), Lamb (13), Locastro (15), Gregorius (30), Torres (56), Maybin (16), Tauchman 2 (27), Romine 2 (24). SF–Lamb.

Arizona IP H R ER W K P ERA

Greinke 5 2 2 2 3 7 82 2.90

Lopez 12/3 0 0 0 0 2 23 2.72

Chafin 0 1 1 1 0 0 1 4.42

Hirano, L, 3-5 1/3 3 3 3 0 0 9 4.31

McFarland 1 2 1 1 0 1 28 5.22

New York IP H R ER W K P ERA

Tanaka 4 5 2 2 3 4 82 4.78

Green 1 1 1 0 1 0 32 5.06

Kahnle 1 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.68

Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 1.53

Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 2.45

Cortes Jr. 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 4.39

Chapman 1 1 1 1 2 1 28 2.81

W: Ottavino 4-3; S: Chapman 27-32

Tanaka pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Chafin pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Hirano pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Cortes Jr. pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

T–3:43. A–43,979 (47,309).

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription