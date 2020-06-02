Live Red Foundation uses fitness to create a future where youth believe they CAN. We do this by offering free fitness programs which challenge children in at-risk communities physically but also instill important life skills such as setting goals, taking risks, believing in yourself and persevering. Currently during COVID, Live Red Foundation is offering these programs virtually to children nationwide. Live Red Foundation funds these programs by producing a variety of youth races and fitness events as well as through the support of local donors.
Michael Harlow
Executive Director
804-203-2777
