FILE — From left is a Feb. 27, 2020, file photo showing LSU quarterback Joe Burrow at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, a Jan. 29, 2020, file photo showing NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaking at the Super Bowl in Miami, and an Oct. 18, 2019, file photo showing Ohio State defensive end Chase Young laughing on the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Northwestern in Evanston, Ill. Goodell, who ordered all team facilities closed on March 26 and has extended that ban indefinitely, won’t be sharing hugs with Joe Burrow or Chase Young or any of the other 32 NFL Draft first-rounders. He will offer congratulations remotely, but otherwise this will be the barest of drafts. (AP Photo/File)