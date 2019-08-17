Los Alamos lab details $13 billion in spending plans
Officials at Los Alamos National Laboratory have plans for $13 billion worth of construction projects over the next decade at the northern New Mexico complex as it prepares to ramp up production of plutonium cores for the nation’s nuclear weapons arsenal. Lab Director Thomas Mason said the lab has 1,400 openings and will add more by 2026.
