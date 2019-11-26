TUESDAY, NOV. 26
Day Pick 3: 3-3-0
Day Pick 4: 2-2-4-6
Day Cash 5: 5-6-14-29-33
Night Pick 3: 3-4-8
Night Pick 4: 4-6-8-6
Night Cash 5: 4-11-23-24-30
Cash 4 Life: 1-4-16-30-40 (CB 4)
Mega: 8-27-29-38-43 (MB 13) 2x
Pick 3, Pick 4 and Cash 5 numbers are drawn twice a day. Cash 4 Life is drawn daily. Mega Millions is drawn Tuesdays and Fridays. Bank a Million and Powerball are drawn Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Visit Richmond.com (search: lottery) for out-of-state numbers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.