Making A Difference For You (MAD4YU) is a grass-root, Virginia-based, 501 (c) (3) organization providing life enrichment services to under-resourced and ‘fringe’ populations. The name reflects its purpose: making a difference for you. That is – providing tools for success - using computer literacy and study skills as the catalyst - to those who otherwise might not have access. The acronym MAD4YU signifies the passion and unwavering commitment towards accomplishing that objective: MAD and
motivated enough to provide life enrichment services and programs For You, utilizing ‘MAD-ly’ committed, talented change agents.
According to Gail Crawford, MAD4YU founder and president, “We exist to inspire with courage, spirit and hope; and promote strength and unity. We provide individuals with equal opportunity to win and reach their highest potential through knowledge and training – no matter their zip code or status in life.”
MAD4YU’s service users include non-mainstream Richmond Virginians who are struggling with job readiness, faltering grades, and aging - with limited access to tools needed to live a fulfilling and productive life. These citizens come from diverse backgrounds: elderly, youth, homeless, Veterans, immigrants, single-parent family, economically disadvantaged, learners who process differently.
The clients are serviced by highly skilled volunteers - sharing MAD4YU’s mission and core values. The volunteers are skilled in: early-childhood and adult education, technology/IT, administration, Marketing/PR and Human Resources.
804-447-7945
