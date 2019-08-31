Chesterfield County police are investigating a Friday night shooting that left a man dead.

Authorities said county police responded to reports of a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the 11600 block of Olde Coach Drive in Midlothian at approximately 9:20 p.m. The victim, who has not been named, was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

A news release announcing the investigating says police are not looking for any suspects. The release does not say whether any arrests were made.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

-From Staff Reports

