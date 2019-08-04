Man reunited with $23K found at recycling site
A man who accidentally tossed $23,000 into a recycling bin was reunited with his life savings Saturday after a worker at a recycling facility in Northern California spotted a shoebox stuffed with money. The box was found in the sorting line, and all but $320 was recovered. The money somehow stayed in the box during the 200-mile trip to the facility.
