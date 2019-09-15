Richmond police are investigating a shooting that injured a man in an apartment on the city's north side.

Police were called to an apartment in the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue around 2:50 p.m. Sunday. A man had been shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police said they identified a suspect and made an arrest, but on Sunday evening hadn't released the identity of either the victim or the alleged shooter.

