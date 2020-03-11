For the first time in its history, the NCAA has canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. The NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament had been played annually since 1939. The single-elimination tournament is contested to determine the national champion. The competition begins with 68 teams, and all but one are knocked out over seven rounds. Here’s a look back at the history of the tournament and how it comes together during this unprecedented season.
‘March Madness’ term
The term was first used to refer to basketball in 1939 by an Illinois High School Association official, Henry Porter. But it wasn’t until CBS broadcaster Brent Musburger used the term during his coverage of the 1982 tournament that it became synonymous with the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.
Team selection
There are two ways a team can earn a spot in the tournament: automatic bids and at-large bids. The 32 teams that win their conference tournaments receive automatic bids, regardless of how they performed during the regular season.
The second way to receive a spot in the tournament is through an at-large bid. After all regular season and conference championship games have been played, the NCAA selection committee decides which 36 teams (that are not automatic qualifiers) will receive an invitation.
The 10-member selection committee comprises athletic directors and conference commissioners. The committee is responsible for ranking all 68 teams and placing them in one of four regions. The selection process is based on many factors, including record, strength of schedule and scoring margin. The committee reveals the full tournament bracket on Selection Sunday.
Seeds
The 68 teams in the tournament are ranked based on regular season and conference tournament performance. Four teams are eliminated in the opening round, known as the First Four, leaving a field of 64. These teams are split into four regions of 16 teams each, with each team ranked 1 through 16. This is the team’s seed. The first round match-ups are determined by putting the top seed in the region against the bottom (No. 1 vs. No. 16). Then the next highest and next lowest are matched, and so on.
Biggest upset: In 2018, UMBC upset Virginia in the first round of the tournament. This was the first time in history a 16-seed team beat a 1-seed team. Virginia was ranked the top overall seed of the tournament that year, yet UMBC won by 20 points.
The odds of filling out a perfect bracket are
1 in 9.2 quintillion
You have a better chance of winning the lottery, getting struck by lightning, and having a boa constrictor emerge through your toilet pipes all on the same day.
Women’s tournament
The NCAA held its first women’s basketball tournament in 1982. It started with 32 teams and expanded to 64 teams before the 1994 season. Today, the women’s format reflects the men’s. The championship is played the day after the men’s and concludes the college basketball season.
The women’s team with the most championships is Connecticut, which has won 11 national titles.
Champions through the years
1939: Oregon vs. Ohio State (46-33)
When the tournament began, there were just eight teams involved.
1940: Indiana vs. Kansas (60-42)
1941: Wisconsin vs. Washington State (39-34)
1942: Stanford vs. Dartmouth (53-38)
1943: Wyoming vs. Georgetown (46-34)
1944: Utah vs. Dartmouth (42-40 OT)
1945: Oklahoma State vs. NYU (49-45)
1946: Oklahoma State vs. North Carolina (43-40)
1947: Holy Cross vs. Oklahoma (58-47)
1948: Kentucky vs. Baylor (58-42)
1949: Kentucky vs. Oklahoma A&M (46-36)
1950: CCNY vs. Bradley (71-68)
1951: Kentucky vs. Kansas State (68-58)
In 1951, the teams in the tournament doubled to 16. The number kept growing over the next few decades until 1985, when the modern format of a 64-team tournament began.
1952: Kansas vs. St. John’s (80-63)
1953: Indiana vs. Kansas (69-68)
1954: La Salle vs. Bradley (92-76)
The tournament final was broadcast live nationwide for the first time in 1954.
1955: San Francisco vs. La Salle (77-63)
1956: San Francisco vs. Iowa (83-71)
1957: North Carolina vs. Kansas (54-53 3OT)
1958: Kentucky vs. Seattle (84-72)
1959: California vs. West Virginia (71-70)
1960: Ohio State vs. California (75-55)
1961: Cincinnati vs. Ohio State (70-65 OT)
1962: Cincinnati vs. Ohio State (71-59)
1963: Loyola vs. Cincinnati (60-58 OT)
1964: UCLA vs. Duke (98-83)
UCLA has won the most championship games in the NCAA tournament, with a total of 11 wins. Ten of their victories came within a span of 12 years from 1964 to 1975.
1965: UCLA vs. Michigan (91-80)
1966: UTEP vs. Kentucky (72-65)
1967: UCLA vs. Dayton (79-64)
1968: UCLA vs. North Carolina (78-55)
1969: UCLA vs. Purdue (92-72)
1970: UCLA vs. Jacksonville (80-69)
1971: UCLA vs. Villanova (68-62)
1972: UCLA vs. Florida State (81-76)
1973: UCLA vs. Memphis State (87-66)
1974: North Carolina State vs. Marquette (76-64)
1975: UCLA vs. Kentucky (92-85)
1976: Indiana vs. Michigan (86-68)
1977: Marquette vs. North Carolina (67-59)
1978: Kentucky vs. Duke (94-88)
1979: Michigan State vs. Indiana State (75-64)
1980: Louisville vs. UCLA (59-54)
1981: Indiana vs. North Carolina (63-50)
1982: North Carolina vs. Georgetown (63-62)
1983: North Carolina State vs. Houston (54-52)
1984: Georgetown vs. Houston (84-75)
1985: Villanova vs. Georgetown (66-64)
Villanova was a No. 8 seed when they won in 1985. This remains the lowest-seeded team to win the tournament.
1986: Louisville vs. Duke (72-69)
1987: Indiana vs. Syracuse (74-73)
1988: Kansas vs. Oklahoma (83-79)
1989: Michigan vs. Seton Hall (80-79 OT)
1990: UNLV vs. Duke (103-73)
1991: Duke vs. Kansas (72-65)
1992: Duke vs. Michigan (71-51)
1993: North Carolina vs. Michigan (77-71)
1994: Arkansas vs. Duke (76-72)
1995: UCLA vs. Arkansas (89-78)
1996: Kentucky vs. Syracuse (76-67)
1997: Arizona vs. Kentucky (84-79 OT)
1998: Kentucky vs. Utah (78-69)
1999: Connecticut vs. Duke (77-74)
2000: Michigan State vs. Florida (89-76)
2001: Duke vs. Arizona (82-72)
In 2001, after the Mountain West Conference joined Division I and received an automatic bid, the total number of teams was pushed to 65. A single game was added prior to the first round.
2002: Maryland vs. Indiana (64-52)
2003: Syracuse vs. Kansas (81-78)
2004: Connecticut vs. Georgia Tech (82-73)
2005: North Carolina vs. Illinois (75-70)
2006: Florida vs. UCLA (73-57)
2007: Florida vs. Ohio State (84-75)
2008: Kansas vs. Memphis (75-68 OT)
2009: North Carolina vs. Michigan State (89-72)
2010: Duke vs. Butler (61-59)
2011: Connecticut vs. Butler (53-41)
In 2011, three more teams and three more games were added to complete the First Four round.
2012: Kentucky vs. Kansas (67-59)
2013: Louisville* vs. Michigan (82-76)
*Louisville was stripped of its 2013 national championship after an NCAA investigation found that the team was in violation of rules.
2014: Connecticut vs. Kentucky (60-54)
2015: Duke vs. Wisconsin (68-63)
2016: Villanova vs. North Carolina (77-74)
2017: North Carolina vs. Gonzaga (71-65)
2018: Villanova vs. Michigan (79-62)
2019: Virginia vs. Texas Tech (85-77 OT)
2020: Canceled
Most NCAA appearances:
58
Kentucky
50
North Carolina
48
Kansas
Most NCAA championships:
11
UCLA
8
Kentucky
6
North Carolina
5
Indiana
5
Duke
4
Connecticut
Highest-scoring March Madness games
2008
is the only time all No. 1 seeds made it to the Final Four
