Maymont is one of Richmond’s greatest treasures, offering unique and enriching experiences that delight, educate and inspire. The 100-acre estate and park has been transformed from the Gilded Age home (1893-1925) of James and Sallie Dooley into a public wonderland that entertains guests of all ages and interests. Visitors can stroll through gardens, watch wildlife and farm animals, and enjoy fresh air, open spaces, and award-winning trees. It takes more than $3.5 million annually to keep Maymont open, maintain its wonders and feed the animals. Please consider a donation, membership or animal adoption to support this amazing place.

