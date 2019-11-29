On the cover: Kim Baker, founder of Kim Baker Foods and maker of Pro-Chi snacks, looks to be up to her neck in lentils at Hatch Kitchen RVA, the culinary incubator where she works. D10
Cover photo by: Staff photographer Bob Brown
On the cover: Kim Baker, founder of Kim Baker Foods and maker of Pro-Chi snacks, looks to be up to her neck in lentils at Hatch Kitchen RVA, the culinary incubator where she works. D10
Cover photo by: Staff photographer Bob Brown
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.