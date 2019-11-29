On the cover: Kim Baker, founder of Kim Baker Foods and maker of Pro-Chi snacks, looks to be up to her neck in lentils at Hatch Kitchen RVA, the culinary incubator where she works. D10

Cover photo by: Staff photographer Bob Brown

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription