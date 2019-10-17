McCarrick facing new accusations of abusing boys

Defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a former archbishop of Washington, is facing new accusations that he abused at least seven boys from 1970 until 1990, according to three sources, including a person with direct knowledge of the claims sent to the Vatican in January. An accuser told The Washington Post that many of the boys knew one another.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription