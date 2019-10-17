McCarrick facing new accusations of abusing boys
Defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, a former archbishop of Washington, is facing new accusations that he abused at least seven boys from 1970 until 1990, according to three sources, including a person with direct knowledge of the claims sent to the Vatican in January. An accuser told The Washington Post that many of the boys knew one another.
