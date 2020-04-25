The McShin Foundation was founded in 2004 by people in recovery from substance use disorder for the purpose of serving those most vulnerable with this mental illness to include families, friends, and co-workers. McShin's efforts have revolutionized people and communities across Virginia and the country to scale-up simple, yet exceptionally successful authentic peer recovery support services. These include same-day detox, same-day entry to treatment or a recovery residence, and correctional recovery programs for those incarcerated. McShin's mission is to reduce stigma and influence policy reform and "Mission Forward" is our battle cry! Our future rests with your continued support.
John Shinholser
804-249-1845
