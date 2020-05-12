69 years of caring for Richmond’s eyes and ears. MEDARVA traces its roots to Richmond Eye & Ear Hospital – established in 1951. MEDARVA Foundation not only has roots that run deep but utilizes the latest technology to continue its mission of caring and promoting its current non-profit programming to reach multiple age groups.
MEDARVA’s Pre-K screening program: serving children with its free, mobile, state-of-the-art vision and hearing screenings in the schools to identify if a child has a vision or auditory deficiency that could interfere with their education.
MEDARVA’s Low Vision Center: the only one of its kind in Central Virginia; catering to those affected with macular degeneration, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and enabling them to use technology to retain their independence.
Medical Research: investing in groundbreaking scientific research to ensure that chronic conditions can be more easily managed, along with funding physician researchers investigating possible future new cures.
