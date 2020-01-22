Under normal circumstances, Kayleigh Kim would be skeptical about opening an email from an unknown source. One day last November, she's glad she took a chance - invitations for once-in-a-lifetime experiences don't show up regularly.
Kim, 15, of Oak Hill in Fairfax County, is one of 44 individuals chosen for Menuhin Competition Richmond 2020, the prestigious international violin competition that takes place every two years and this year will be hosted in Richmond May 14-24.
The Menuhin Competition was created by and continues to honor the late Yehudi Menuhin, a New York City-born violin prodigy who opened a violin school for gifted musicians ages 8 to 19 in England in 1963. The 44 positions are divided equally between juniors (ages 15 and under) and seniors (ages 16 to 21). Richmond is only the second U.S. city to host the event. Austin, Texas, hosted in 2014.
Called the Olympics of the Violin, musicians compete with their peers and work with mentors in masterclasses, panel discussions and workshops. There are also public concerts and events that highlight the musicians.
Kim is the only Virginian in this year's cohort, which was chosen from a record 321 applicants from all over the world. The 44 musicians are broken into two groups, with 22 junior participants (ages 15 and under - the youngest is 11) and 22 senior participants (ages 21 and under). Of the group, 18 are from the United States with the rest spanning the globe.
By phone from her home Wednesday, Kim shared that she's been playing violin off and on since age 5, except when she took a break for a couple years to do other things, namely short track speed skating. But by 10, she picked up the instrument again and never looked back. A student at Oakton High School, Kim is taking online classes this year to accommodate another accomplishment, her acceptance into a pre-college program at The Juilliard School in New York City. She and her family travel there every weekend for training and instruction.
Menuhin, she said, was something she'd heard about years ago, but never thought much about it until hearing that the next host site would be Richmond, just two hours south. She applied last fall and in November, got an email officially inviting her to attend.
"It was very surreal - I really didn't quite believe it," she said, noting that she "kept re-reading it over and over again."
Kim said she's most looking forward to working with the world's elite musicians. She's not sure yet what her future holds or where her hard work will take her, only that music will always be part of her life.
"For me," she said, "if I can just play music for the rest of my life, I'd be 100% satisfied."
