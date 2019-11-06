House results

District 2

23 of 23 precincts, 100%

Jennifer Foy, (D*) 11,771, 61%

Heather Mitchell, (R) 7,544, 39%

District 4

40 of 40 precincts, 100%

William Wampler, (R) 14,382, 63%

Starla Kiser, (D) 8,458, 37%

District 6

40 of 40 precincts, 100%

Jeffrey Campbell, (R*) 16,877, 75%

James Barker, (D) 5,549, 25%

District 7

33 of 33 precincts, 100%

Larry Rush, (R*) 13,833, 67%

Rhonda Seltz, (D) 6,875, 33%

District 8

41 of 41 precincts, 100%

Joseph McNamara, (R*) 15,190, 66%

Darlene Lewis, (D) 7,669, 34%

District 10

30 of 30 precincts, 100%

Wendy Gooditis, (D*) 16,047, 52%

Randall Minchew, (R) 14,553, 48%

District 12

36 of 36 precincts, 100%

Chris Hurst, (D*) 11,133, 54%

Forrest Hite, (R) 9,642, 46%

District 13

20 of 20 precincts, 100%

Danica Roem, (D*) 10,741, 57%

Kelly McGinn, (R) 8,137, 43%

District 14

35 of 35 precincts, 100%

D. W. Marshall, (R*) 12,136, 61%

Eric Stamps, (D) 7,650, 39%

District 15

29 of 29 precincts, 100%

Todd Gilbert, (R*) 18,903, 74%

Beverly Harrison, (D) 6,487, 26%

District 16

44 of 44 precincts, 100%

Les Adams, (R*) 13,144, 75%

Dustin Evans, Libertarian 4,400, 25%

District 18

31 of 31 precincts, 100%

Michael Webert, (R*) 16,640, 61%

Laura Galante, (D) 10,720, 39%

District 20

35 of 35 precincts, 100%

John Avoli, (R) 14,704, 59%

Jennifer Lewis, (D) 10,399, 41%

District 21

22 of 22 precincts, 100%

Kelly Convirs-Fowler, (D*) 12,399, 55%

Shannon Kane, (R) 10,298, 45%

District 22

33 of 33 precincts, 100%

Kathy Byron, (R*) 14,397, 69%

Jennifer Woofter, (D) 6,452, 31%

District 23

30 of 30 precincts, 100%

Wendell Walker, (R) 13,529, 64%

David Zilles, (D) 7,606, 36%

District 24

47 of 47 precincts, 100%

Ronnie Campbell, (R*) 15,648, 66%

Christian Worth, (D) 7,735, 33%

Eli Fishpaw, (Ind) 292, 1%

District 25

28 of 28 precincts, 100%

Chris Runion, (R) 16,742, 58%

Jennifer Kitchen, (D) 11,512, 40%

Janice Allen, (Ind) 514, 2%

District 26

24 of 24 precincts, 100%

Tony Wilt, (R*) 10,270, 54%

Brent Finnegan, (D) 8,722, 46%

District 27

26 of 26 precincts, 100%

Roxann Robinson, (R*) 15,285, 50%

Larry Barnett, (D) 15,094, 50%

District 28

23 of 23 precincts, 100%

Joshua Cole, (D) 13,325, 52%

Paul Milde, (R) 12,289, 48%

District 29

25 of 25 precincts, 100%

Christopher Collins, (R*) 15,530, 65%

Irina Khanin, (D) 8,391, 35%

District 30

34 of 34 precincts, 100%

Total Write-ins 15,116, 58%

Ann Ridgeway, (D) 10,996, 42%

District 31

26 of 26 precincts, 100%

Elizabeth Guzman, (D*) 14,621, 53%

Darrell Jordan, (R) 13,114, 47%

District 33

31 of 31 precincts, 100%

Dave LaRock, (R*) 17,664, 57%

Mavis Taintor, (D) 13,425, 43%

District 34

24 of 24 precincts, 100%

Kathleen Murphy, (D*) 17,133, 58%

Gary Pan, (R) 12,206, 42%

District 39

22 of 22 precincts, 100%

Vivian Watts, (D*) 15,553, 68%

Nick Bell, (R) 7,176, 32%

District 40

23 of 23 precincts, 100%

Dan Helmer, (D) 15,322, 53%

Timothy Hugo, (R*) 13,386, 47%

District 41

19 of 19 precincts, 100%

Eileen Filler-Corn, (D*) 17,300, 73%

John Wolfe, (Ind) 4,565, 19%

Rachel Mace, Libertarian 1,875, 8%

District 42

18 of 19 precincts, 95%

Kathy Tran, (D*) 16,167, 60%

Steve Adragna, (R) 10,903, 40%

District 43

19 of 19 precincts, 100%

Mark Sickles, (D*) 15,932, 79%

Gail Parker, (IGP) 4,216, 21%

District 44

18 of 18 precincts, 100%

Paul Krizek, (D*) 13,713, 71%

Richard Hayden, (R) 5,667, 29%

District 49

21 of 21 precincts, 100%

Alfonso Lopez, (D*) 13,586, 84%

Terry Modglin, (Ind) 2,586, 16%

District 50

17 of 17 precincts, 100%

Lee Carter, (D*) 10,693, 53%

Ian Lovejoy, (R) 9,333, 47%

District 51

22 of 22 precincts, 100%

Hala Ayala, (D*) 15,499, 55%

Richard Anderson, (R) 12,872, 45%

District 52

21 of 21 precincts, 100%

Luke Torian, (D*) 10,903, 74%

Maria Martin, (R) 3,907, 26%

District 54

20 of 20 precincts, 100%

Robert Orrock, (R*) 13,623, 58%

Neri Canahui-Ortiz, (D) 9,850, 42%

District 55

36 of 36 precincts, 100%

H.F. Fowler, (R*) 17,350, 60%

Morgan Goodman, (D) 11,497, 40%

District 56

36 of 36 precincts, 100%

John McGuire, (R*) 20,243, 61%

Juanita Matkins, (D) 12,916, 39%

District 58

30 of 30 precincts, 100%

Robert Bell, (R*) 18,213, 63%

Elizabeth Alcorn, (D) 10,920, 37%

District 59

45 of 45 precincts, 100%

Matt Fariss, (R*) 16,444, 63%

Tim Hickey, (D) 9,544, 37%

District 60

44 of 44 precincts, 100%

James Edmunds, (R*) 14,461, 66%

Janie Zimmerman, (D) 7,340, 34%

District 61

57 of 57 precincts, 100%

Thomas Wright, (R*) 15,472, 67%

Trudy Berry, (D) 7,667, 33%

District 62

21 of 21 precincts, 100%

Carrie Coyner, (R) 13,174, 55%

Lindsey Dougherty, (D) 10,701, 45%

District 63

30 of 30 precincts, 100%

Lashrecse Aird, (D*) 12,789, 56%

Larry Haake, (Ind) 10,190, 44%

District 64

37 of 37 precincts, 100%

Emily Brewer, (R*) 16,179, 60%

Michele Joyce, (D) 10,700, 40%

District 65

39 of 39 precincts, 100%

Lee Ware, (R*) 24,710, 63%

Michael Asip, (D) 14,326, 37%

District 66

26 of 26 precincts, 100%

Kirkland Cox, (R*) 14,443, 52%

Sheila Bynum-Coleman, (D) 13,139, 47%

L.K. Harris, (Ind) 342, 1%

District 68

31 of 31 precincts, 100%

Dawn Adams, (D*) 20,404, 55%

Garrison Coward, (R) 16,512, 45%

District 71

33 of 33 precincts, 100%

Jeffrey Bourne, (D*) 20,308, 89%

Pete Wells, Libertarian 2,636, 11%

District 72

26 of 26 precincts, 100%

Schuyler VanValkenburg, (D*) 16,352, 53%

GayDonna Vandergriff, (R) 14,304, 47%

District 73

28 of 28 precincts, 100%

Rodney Willett, (D) 14,961, 52%

Mary Margaret Kastelberg, (R) 13,584, 48%

District 75

71 of 71 precincts, 100%

Roslyn Tyler, (D*) 12,338, 51%

Otto Wachsmann, (R) 11,833, 49%

District 76

28 of 28 precincts, 100%

Clinton Jenkins, (D) 14,929, 56%

Chris Jones, (R*) 11,540, 44%

District 80

28 of 28 precincts, 100%

Don Scott, (D) 12,020, 66%

James Evans, (R) 4,234, 23%

Ryan Benton, (Ind) 1,927, 11%

District 81

26 of 26 precincts, 100%

Barry Knight, (R*) 11,573, 52%

Lenard Myers, (D) 10,594, 48%

District 82

20 of 20 precincts, 100%

Jason Miyares, (R*) 15,765, 59%

Gayle Johnson, (D) 10,835, 41%

District 83

21 of 21 precincts, 100%

Nancy Guy, (D) 10,958, 50%

Christopher Stolle, (R*) 10,940, 50%

District 84

18 of 18 precincts, 100%

Glenn Davis, (R*) 10,577, 51%

Karen Mallard, (D) 10,078, 49%

District 85

19 of 19 precincts, 100%

Alex Askew, (D) 11,968, 52%

N. D. Holcomb, (R) 11,168, 48%

District 87

31 of 31 precincts, 100%

Suhas Subramanyam, (D) 17,670, 62%

William Drennan, (R) 10,813, 38%

District 88

27 of 27 precincts, 100%

Mark Cole, (R*) 15,142, 56%

Jessica Foster, (D) 12,008, 44%

District 91

24 of 24 precincts, 100%

Martha Mugler, (D) 11,526, 55%

Colleen Holcomb, (R) 9,481, 45%

District 93

25 of 25 precincts, 100%

Michael Mullin, (D*) 14,322, 56%

Heather Cordasco, (R) 11,391, 44%

District 94

19 of 19 precincts, 100%

Shelly Simonds, (D) 11,556, 58%

David Yancey, (R*) 8,069, 40%

Michael Bartley, Libertarian 376, 2%

District 96

23 of 23 precincts, 100%

Amanda Batten, (R) 17,122, 53%

Mark Downey, (D) 15,104, 46%

James Jobe, Libertarian 356, 1%

District 97

34 of 34 precincts, 100%

Scott Wyatt, (R) 18,273, 56%

Kevin Washington, (D) 8,713, 27%

Total write-ins, 5,793, 18%

District 98

37 of 37 precincts, 100%

Keith Hodges, (R*) 18,695, 69%

Elizabeth Webster, (D) 8,393, 31%

District 99

39 of 39 precincts, 100%

Margaret Ransone, (R*) 17,798, 62%

Francis Edwards, (D) 10,709, 38%

District 100

32 of 32 precincts, 100%

Robert Bloxom, (R*) 11,866, 52%

Philip Hernandez, (D) 10,979, 48%

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription