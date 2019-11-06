House results
District 2
23 of 23 precincts, 100%
Jennifer Foy, (D*) 11,771, 61%
Heather Mitchell, (R) 7,544, 39%
District 4
40 of 40 precincts, 100%
William Wampler, (R) 14,382, 63%
Starla Kiser, (D) 8,458, 37%
District 6
40 of 40 precincts, 100%
Jeffrey Campbell, (R*) 16,877, 75%
James Barker, (D) 5,549, 25%
District 7
33 of 33 precincts, 100%
Larry Rush, (R*) 13,833, 67%
Rhonda Seltz, (D) 6,875, 33%
District 8
41 of 41 precincts, 100%
Joseph McNamara, (R*) 15,190, 66%
Darlene Lewis, (D) 7,669, 34%
District 10
30 of 30 precincts, 100%
Wendy Gooditis, (D*) 16,047, 52%
Randall Minchew, (R) 14,553, 48%
District 12
36 of 36 precincts, 100%
Chris Hurst, (D*) 11,133, 54%
Forrest Hite, (R) 9,642, 46%
District 13
20 of 20 precincts, 100%
Danica Roem, (D*) 10,741, 57%
Kelly McGinn, (R) 8,137, 43%
District 14
35 of 35 precincts, 100%
D. W. Marshall, (R*) 12,136, 61%
Eric Stamps, (D) 7,650, 39%
District 15
29 of 29 precincts, 100%
Todd Gilbert, (R*) 18,903, 74%
Beverly Harrison, (D) 6,487, 26%
District 16
44 of 44 precincts, 100%
Les Adams, (R*) 13,144, 75%
Dustin Evans, Libertarian 4,400, 25%
District 18
31 of 31 precincts, 100%
Michael Webert, (R*) 16,640, 61%
Laura Galante, (D) 10,720, 39%
District 20
35 of 35 precincts, 100%
John Avoli, (R) 14,704, 59%
Jennifer Lewis, (D) 10,399, 41%
District 21
22 of 22 precincts, 100%
Kelly Convirs-Fowler, (D*) 12,399, 55%
Shannon Kane, (R) 10,298, 45%
District 22
33 of 33 precincts, 100%
Kathy Byron, (R*) 14,397, 69%
Jennifer Woofter, (D) 6,452, 31%
District 23
30 of 30 precincts, 100%
Wendell Walker, (R) 13,529, 64%
David Zilles, (D) 7,606, 36%
District 24
47 of 47 precincts, 100%
Ronnie Campbell, (R*) 15,648, 66%
Christian Worth, (D) 7,735, 33%
Eli Fishpaw, (Ind) 292, 1%
District 25
28 of 28 precincts, 100%
Chris Runion, (R) 16,742, 58%
Jennifer Kitchen, (D) 11,512, 40%
Janice Allen, (Ind) 514, 2%
District 26
24 of 24 precincts, 100%
Tony Wilt, (R*) 10,270, 54%
Brent Finnegan, (D) 8,722, 46%
District 27
26 of 26 precincts, 100%
Roxann Robinson, (R*) 15,285, 50%
Larry Barnett, (D) 15,094, 50%
District 28
23 of 23 precincts, 100%
Joshua Cole, (D) 13,325, 52%
Paul Milde, (R) 12,289, 48%
District 29
25 of 25 precincts, 100%
Christopher Collins, (R*) 15,530, 65%
Irina Khanin, (D) 8,391, 35%
District 30
34 of 34 precincts, 100%
Total Write-ins 15,116, 58%
Ann Ridgeway, (D) 10,996, 42%
District 31
26 of 26 precincts, 100%
Elizabeth Guzman, (D*) 14,621, 53%
Darrell Jordan, (R) 13,114, 47%
District 33
31 of 31 precincts, 100%
Dave LaRock, (R*) 17,664, 57%
Mavis Taintor, (D) 13,425, 43%
District 34
24 of 24 precincts, 100%
Kathleen Murphy, (D*) 17,133, 58%
Gary Pan, (R) 12,206, 42%
District 39
22 of 22 precincts, 100%
Vivian Watts, (D*) 15,553, 68%
Nick Bell, (R) 7,176, 32%
District 40
23 of 23 precincts, 100%
Dan Helmer, (D) 15,322, 53%
Timothy Hugo, (R*) 13,386, 47%
District 41
19 of 19 precincts, 100%
Eileen Filler-Corn, (D*) 17,300, 73%
John Wolfe, (Ind) 4,565, 19%
Rachel Mace, Libertarian 1,875, 8%
District 42
18 of 19 precincts, 95%
Kathy Tran, (D*) 16,167, 60%
Steve Adragna, (R) 10,903, 40%
District 43
19 of 19 precincts, 100%
Mark Sickles, (D*) 15,932, 79%
Gail Parker, (IGP) 4,216, 21%
District 44
18 of 18 precincts, 100%
Paul Krizek, (D*) 13,713, 71%
Richard Hayden, (R) 5,667, 29%
District 49
21 of 21 precincts, 100%
Alfonso Lopez, (D*) 13,586, 84%
Terry Modglin, (Ind) 2,586, 16%
District 50
17 of 17 precincts, 100%
Lee Carter, (D*) 10,693, 53%
Ian Lovejoy, (R) 9,333, 47%
District 51
22 of 22 precincts, 100%
Hala Ayala, (D*) 15,499, 55%
Richard Anderson, (R) 12,872, 45%
District 52
21 of 21 precincts, 100%
Luke Torian, (D*) 10,903, 74%
Maria Martin, (R) 3,907, 26%
District 54
20 of 20 precincts, 100%
Robert Orrock, (R*) 13,623, 58%
Neri Canahui-Ortiz, (D) 9,850, 42%
District 55
36 of 36 precincts, 100%
H.F. Fowler, (R*) 17,350, 60%
Morgan Goodman, (D) 11,497, 40%
District 56
36 of 36 precincts, 100%
John McGuire, (R*) 20,243, 61%
Juanita Matkins, (D) 12,916, 39%
District 58
30 of 30 precincts, 100%
Robert Bell, (R*) 18,213, 63%
Elizabeth Alcorn, (D) 10,920, 37%
District 59
45 of 45 precincts, 100%
Matt Fariss, (R*) 16,444, 63%
Tim Hickey, (D) 9,544, 37%
District 60
44 of 44 precincts, 100%
James Edmunds, (R*) 14,461, 66%
Janie Zimmerman, (D) 7,340, 34%
District 61
57 of 57 precincts, 100%
Thomas Wright, (R*) 15,472, 67%
Trudy Berry, (D) 7,667, 33%
District 62
21 of 21 precincts, 100%
Carrie Coyner, (R) 13,174, 55%
Lindsey Dougherty, (D) 10,701, 45%
District 63
30 of 30 precincts, 100%
Lashrecse Aird, (D*) 12,789, 56%
Larry Haake, (Ind) 10,190, 44%
District 64
37 of 37 precincts, 100%
Emily Brewer, (R*) 16,179, 60%
Michele Joyce, (D) 10,700, 40%
District 65
39 of 39 precincts, 100%
Lee Ware, (R*) 24,710, 63%
Michael Asip, (D) 14,326, 37%
District 66
26 of 26 precincts, 100%
Kirkland Cox, (R*) 14,443, 52%
Sheila Bynum-Coleman, (D) 13,139, 47%
L.K. Harris, (Ind) 342, 1%
District 68
31 of 31 precincts, 100%
Dawn Adams, (D*) 20,404, 55%
Garrison Coward, (R) 16,512, 45%
District 71
33 of 33 precincts, 100%
Jeffrey Bourne, (D*) 20,308, 89%
Pete Wells, Libertarian 2,636, 11%
District 72
26 of 26 precincts, 100%
Schuyler VanValkenburg, (D*) 16,352, 53%
GayDonna Vandergriff, (R) 14,304, 47%
District 73
28 of 28 precincts, 100%
Rodney Willett, (D) 14,961, 52%
Mary Margaret Kastelberg, (R) 13,584, 48%
District 75
71 of 71 precincts, 100%
Roslyn Tyler, (D*) 12,338, 51%
Otto Wachsmann, (R) 11,833, 49%
District 76
28 of 28 precincts, 100%
Clinton Jenkins, (D) 14,929, 56%
Chris Jones, (R*) 11,540, 44%
District 80
28 of 28 precincts, 100%
Don Scott, (D) 12,020, 66%
James Evans, (R) 4,234, 23%
Ryan Benton, (Ind) 1,927, 11%
District 81
26 of 26 precincts, 100%
Barry Knight, (R*) 11,573, 52%
Lenard Myers, (D) 10,594, 48%
District 82
20 of 20 precincts, 100%
Jason Miyares, (R*) 15,765, 59%
Gayle Johnson, (D) 10,835, 41%
District 83
21 of 21 precincts, 100%
Nancy Guy, (D) 10,958, 50%
Christopher Stolle, (R*) 10,940, 50%
District 84
18 of 18 precincts, 100%
Glenn Davis, (R*) 10,577, 51%
Karen Mallard, (D) 10,078, 49%
District 85
19 of 19 precincts, 100%
Alex Askew, (D) 11,968, 52%
N. D. Holcomb, (R) 11,168, 48%
District 87
31 of 31 precincts, 100%
Suhas Subramanyam, (D) 17,670, 62%
William Drennan, (R) 10,813, 38%
District 88
27 of 27 precincts, 100%
Mark Cole, (R*) 15,142, 56%
Jessica Foster, (D) 12,008, 44%
District 91
24 of 24 precincts, 100%
Martha Mugler, (D) 11,526, 55%
Colleen Holcomb, (R) 9,481, 45%
District 93
25 of 25 precincts, 100%
Michael Mullin, (D*) 14,322, 56%
Heather Cordasco, (R) 11,391, 44%
District 94
19 of 19 precincts, 100%
Shelly Simonds, (D) 11,556, 58%
David Yancey, (R*) 8,069, 40%
Michael Bartley, Libertarian 376, 2%
District 96
23 of 23 precincts, 100%
Amanda Batten, (R) 17,122, 53%
Mark Downey, (D) 15,104, 46%
James Jobe, Libertarian 356, 1%
District 97
34 of 34 precincts, 100%
Scott Wyatt, (R) 18,273, 56%
Kevin Washington, (D) 8,713, 27%
Total write-ins, 5,793, 18%
District 98
37 of 37 precincts, 100%
Keith Hodges, (R*) 18,695, 69%
Elizabeth Webster, (D) 8,393, 31%
District 99
39 of 39 precincts, 100%
Margaret Ransone, (R*) 17,798, 62%
Francis Edwards, (D) 10,709, 38%
District 100
32 of 32 precincts, 100%
Robert Bloxom, (R*) 11,866, 52%
Philip Hernandez, (D) 10,979, 48%
