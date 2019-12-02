JOE MAHONEY/times-dispatch
Three-year-old Mallye Beasley met Santa at the Christmas tree lighting ceremony at The Jefferson Hotel on Monday as her dad, Kemper, gave her a boost and her mom, Becky, recorded the moment. It was the 33rd year for the festivities, the start of Richmond’s Christmas season.
