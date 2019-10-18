Inspired by the climate activism of a Swedish teenager, Jane Fonda said Friday that she is returning to civil disobedience nearly a half-century after she was last arrested at a protest.
Fonda, known for her opposition to the Vietnam War, was one of 17 climate protesters arrested Friday at the U.S. Capitol on charges of unlawful demonstration by what she called “extremely nice and professional” police.
Fellow actor Sam Waterston was also in the group, which included many older demonstrators.
Now 81, Fonda said she plans to get arrested every Friday to advocate for urgent reduction in the use of fossil fuels.
She was also arrested last Friday. She hopes to encourage other older people to protest as well.
***
Bill Macy, the character actor whose hangdog expression was a perfect match for his role as the long-suffering foil to Bea Arthur’s unyielding feminist on the daring 1970s sitcom “Maude,” has died. He was 97.
Macy died Thursday night in Los Angeles, his friend Matt Beckoff said Friday. Further details were not immediately available from Beckoff or Macy’s wife, Samantha Harper Macy.
The stint as Walter Findlay on the CBS sitcom that aired from 1972 to 1978 was Macy’s highest-profile in a long TV, stage and film career.
He made dozens of guest appearances in series including “Seinfeld,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “ER.”
Macy was an original cast member of the 1969-72 New York stage sensation “Oh! Calcutta!” that featured fully nude actors. He was in the 1972 movie version of the musical about sexual mores.
Among his other movie credits are 2006’s “The Holiday”; 1999’s “Analyze This”; the 1979 Steve Martin comedy “The Jerk”; and 1982’s “My Favorite Year” starring Peter O’Toole, an affectionate behind-the-scenes look at a 1950s TV variety series.
***
Lady Gaga is recovering after falling off the stage while dancing with a fan at a concert.
During her Las Vegas show Thursday night, the pop star invited a fan onstage who picked her up and lost balance. Both plunged to the floor as a result.
Moments later, Gaga was back onstage with the fan and told him: “You promise me you’re not gonna be sad about that, right?” He responded: “I promise.”
Several fans posted video of the fall and Gaga’s return to the stage on social media. A representative for Gaga did not reply to an email seeking comment.
