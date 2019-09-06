Jimmy Johnson, a founder of the Muscle Shoals Sound Studios and guitarist with the famed studio musicians The Swampers, has died.
He was 76. His family announced in a Facebook post that he died Thursday. As a studio musician, recording engineer and record producer, Johnson played a role in iconic hits by Percy Sledge, The Rolling Stones, Lynyrd Skynyrd and others.
Musician Jason Isbell posted on Twitter, writing “The mighty Jimmy Johnson has passed. A lot of my favorite music wouldn’t exist without him.”
***
Kiss fans are going to have to wait a bit longer to see the band in concert. That’s because the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group has postponed a number of dates on its End of the Road Tour. No official announcement has been made, and the Kiss website still shows the old dates. But a number of venues are now showing new dates listed on their websites. There’s no word yet on why the shows have been postponed.
***
Nicki Minaj apologized early Friday morning for announcing her retirement via Twitter Thursday and leaving fans in shock.
The rapper, 36, also implied she’d discuss her plans more on her Beats 1 show, “Queen Radio.” Rumors about Minaj’s plans came to a head Thursday when she tweeted, “I’ve decided to retire & have my family.”
***
Authorities say country singer Kylie Rae Harris caused a crash Wednesday in northern New Mexico that left her and a 16-year-old girl dead.
Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said investigators believe Harris’s vehicle clipped the back of another vehicle, sending her into oncoming traffic. She then crashed head-on into an SUV driven by a Taos High School student, who died at the scene. Harris was in Taos to perform at a music festival.
