President Donald Trump lashed out at Sweden after a prosecutor there charged rapper A$AP Rocky with assault over a fight in Stockholm last month.
Rocky, a Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been in custody since July 3.
Trump said on Twitter that he is “Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven,” whom he personally lobbied, “for being unable to act.” Trump called on Sweden to “Treat Americans fairly!” adding, “We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around.”
Prosecutor Daniel Suneson said in a statement that he filed charges against the artist and two others “suspected of assault causing actual bodily harm, having come to the conclusion that the events in question constitute a crime and despite claims of self-defense and provocation.”
The rapper and two other suspects, who were described as members of his entourage but not identified, will remain in custody until trial.
The Southern country-rock group Confederate Railroad lost a second summer fair gig after objections over the use of the Confederate flag in its logo.
The band’s Aug. 1 date at the Ulster County Fair in New York has been canceled, a spokesman for Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan said Thursday. Illinois this month canceled a state fair appearance by the band.
“Any showcasing of a symbol of division and racism runs counter to that principle and will be vigorously opposed by my administration,” Ryan said in a statement.
Confederate Railroad frontman Danny Shirley on Thursday echoed supporters who say it represents history and Southern heritage.
“I’ve done nothing wrong,” Shirley said by phone on the band’s tour bus. “I love the part of the country I’m from, and I will never apologize for that.”
More charges and defendants could be added to the federal case against R. Kelly in Chicago that alleges child pornography and other crimes by the R&B singer and two associates, a prosecutor said Thursday.
Kelly, 52, is being held without bond on charges that include producing child pornography and coercing minors to engage in sex.
Kelly, who wasn’t at Thursday’s hearing, has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His co-defendants, ex-manager Derrel McDavid and former employee Milton Brown, also pleaded not guilty to paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to retrieve pornographic videos in a bid to stave off criminal charges.
