Few performances are as daunting as the one-person play. That’s why Jake Gyllenhaal had to find a way to conquer that fear when he took on the role of Abe in the second half of “Sea Wall/A Life.”
“Before I did it, I was terrified,” Gyllenhaal said of “A Life,” after the play’s Broadway opening. Tom Sturridge stars in “Sea Wall,” the other half of the pair of one-act monologues.
Gyllenhaal admits that nervousness extended to the rehearsal room. But then he found confidence in an unlikely place: the story of Alex Honnold’s 3,000-foot climb of the El Capitan rock formation at Yosemite National Park. From then on, he said it was smooth sailing.
“Sea Wall/A Life,” a pair of plays written by Nick Payne and Simon Stephens, respectively, are tragic comedies that deal with love and loss. “Sea Wall/A Life” plays at the Hudson Theatre in New York until Sept. 29.
A British judge has sentenced a lookalike of “Friends” actor David Schwimmer to nine months in prison for theft and fraud.
Judge Sara Dodd sentenced Abdulah Husseni on Thursday for using a stolen bank card to make or try to make fraudulent purchases at four shops in Blackpool, England, last year. He was convicted of one count of theft and four counts of fraud by false representation.
Husseni’s image became famous after police published surveillance camera footage of a man carrying a carton of cans from a restaurant in Blackpool. Social media users noted a strong similarity to Schwimmer’s character Ross Geller in the TV show.
The actor then posted a video on Twitter showing him scuttling furtively through a U.S. convenience store clutching a carton of beer. Schwimmer wrote: “Officers, I swear it wasn’t me.”
Christian recording artist Lauren Daigle, who has had major crossover success with her single, “You Say,” received six nominations this week from the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards. Daigle’s nominations include artist of the year and song of the year.
“You Say” topped both Billboard’s adult contemporary and Christian airplay charts. For KING & COUNTRY, Hillsong UNITED, MercyMe and TobyMac are also vying for artist of the year.
Writer/producer Wayne Haun is the overall leading nominee with 10. Recording artists Kirk Franklin and for KING & COUNTRY have five nominations each.
The awards show will be held Oct. 15 in Nashville, Tenn.
