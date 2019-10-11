Jane Fonda was arrested at the U.S. Capitol on Friday while peacefully protesting climate change.
The actress and activist was handcuffed on the east side steps and escorted into a police vehicle. Video of the arrest circulated online. Fonda was one of 16 people arrested for unlawfully protesting and was charged with “crowding, obstructing or incommoding.” She was released hours later.
On Thursday, the actress vowed to join Friday protests at the Capitol “inspired and emboldened by the incredible movement our youth have created.”
Ira Arlook, of the group Fire Drill Fridays, confirmed that Fonda was arrested at the inaugural demonstration Friday. Before her arrest, Fonda in a speech called climate change “a collective crisis that demands collective action now.”
***
Shepard Smith, whose newscast on Fox News Channel seemed increasingly an outlier on an outlet dominated by supporters of President Donald Trump, abruptly quit after signing off his final newscast on Friday.
Smith, who had signed a contract extension last spring, said he had asked the network to let him out of his deal and it had agreed.
“Even in our currently polarized nation, it’s my hope that the facts will win the day, that the truth will always matter, that journalism and journalists will thrive,” he said.
His departure comes a day after Attorney General William Barr met privately with media mogul Rupert Murdoch, founder of Fox News, although Smith’s representatives cautioned against conflating the events.
Smith, 55, said he is not retiring, although his agreement with Fox will forbid him from working elsewhere “at least in the near future.”
Fox said a news broadcast would continue in its 3 p.m. ET hour with rotating substitute anchors.
***
Chris Cuomo is apologizing for a remark at the top of a CNN town hall on LGBTQ issues that angered some members of the community and their supporters.
When Sen. Kamala Harris took the stage Thursday and told Cuomo that her personal pronouns were “she, her and hers,” Cuomo answered “mine, too.” He was swiftly criticized for appearing to make fun of the practice. After the town hall, Cuomo tweeted that he shouldn’t have said it. He wrote that he was an ally of the LGBTQ community and is committed to equality.
The televised forum featuring the Democratic presidential candidates was held in Los Angeles.
