Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, long an ardent defender of President Donald Trump, is joining Fox News.
The broadcast organization said Sanders has been hired to provide political commentary and analysis across all its properties, including Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, and the radio and podcast division. Sanders was Trump’s press secretary from July 2017 to June 2019.
In a statement, Sanders said she is “beyond proud” to join Fox. She will make her debut Sept. 6 on “Fox & Friends.”
America’s Test Kitchen has settled a three-year-old lawsuit against Christopher Kimball that kicked off when ATK sued its co-founder. The case had been scheduled to go to a jury trial in October.
“America’s Test Kitchen and Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street agree that an amicable separation is in the best interest of their respective companies,” reads a statement released by both parties.
ATK sued Kimball in a Massachusetts court in 2016, weeks after Kimball’s new venture, Milk Street magazine, hit newsstands and the year after Kimball was terminated from ATK. The lawsuit accused him of ripping off the ATK concept for Milk Street. ATK also alleged Kimball used company resources while launching Milk Street, engaged in “corporate theft,” and failed in fiduciary duties to ATK, where he was still an owner. Kimball denied many of the allegations and claimed he was damaged by what he called ATK’s “defamatory” and “baseless” campaign against him.
As part of the settlement, Kimball has returned his shares in ATK to the company for an undisclosed price. Also, “the parties have agreed to business terms that will allow [the publications] to coexist in the marketplace,” according to the statement.
