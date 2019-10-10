Natalie Merchant is more proud of getting an honor named for John Lennon because of what it says about her activism than her music.
The singer is the sixth recipient of the John Lennon Real Love Award, and will headline a tribute concert to the former Beatle on Dec. 6 in New York.
“It’s gratifying,” Merchant said. “To have any connection to John Lennon, especially with activism, is quite prestigious and meaningful to me because he was one of the main artists who inspired me when I was growing up to think about the wider world and my impact on it.”
Merchant volunteers for a Head Start program near where she lives in the Hudson Valley, helping disadvantaged children. She often performs free concerts for children and, at the height of her fame three decades ago, volunteered at a homeless program in Harlem. She got to know Lennon’s widow, Yoko Ono, when they worked on the anti-fracking movement in upstate New York.
Merchant, 55, records and performs sporadically now and, aside from guiding her teenage daughter through high school and into college, said activism takes up most of her time.
***
The copyright owners of the “Charlie Brown Christmas” theme song have sued Dollywood in federal court for copyright infringement.
According to news outlets, the complaint says the East Tennessee theme park named for country star Dolly Parton, who is a part owner, has used the song without permission in performances since 2007.
The lawsuit says Lee Mendelson Film Productions owns the copyright and is seeking $150,000 for every time the song has been used. Dollywood said it is aware of the lawsuit but declined to comment.
According to the suit, “Christmas Time is Here” was written by Lee Mendelson and Vince Guaraldi for the 1965 television special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
***
A man charged with selling rapper Mac Miller the drugs that killed him last year pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles.
Cameron Pettit stood alongside his attorney and spoke only to answer a judge’s questions as he entered the plea.
Prosecutor allege that Pettit, 28, of West Hollywood, Calif., sold Miller cocaine and pills that contained the powerful opioid fentanyl two days before the 26-year-old rapper died of an accidental overdose in September 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.