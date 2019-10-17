Country music star Gretchen Wilson, whose hit song, “Here for the Party,” features the lyrics, “And I ain’t leaving till they throw me out,” was ousted from a New Mexico hotel over noise complaints.
The Grammy Award-winning artist was asked to leave the Hotel Encanto de Las Cruces following multiple noise complaints last Sunday morning, the Las Cruces Sun-News reported Wednesday.
Las Cruces Police Department spokesman Dan Trujillo said Wilson, 46, and other guests had “worn out their welcome” and police helped security remove them. The incident occurred after Wilson performed at the seventh annual Las Cruces Country Music Festival on Saturday.
According to the “Redneck Woman” singer, she got to her room at 12:30 a.m. and was reprimanded for talking. In a 911 call, a hotel employee said Wilson’s volume level for talking was the equivalent of yelling.
After she was kicked out, the musician tweeted the hotel asked her to leave “in the middle of the night for no reason.” She also called on her Twitter followers to “all band together to put Hotel Encanto out of business.”
Heritage Hotels & Resorts, which owns Hotel Encanto, did not immediately respond to a phone message and email.
***
Robert Pattinson will face off with Paul Dano, who has been cast as Batman’s nemesis the Riddler in director Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.”
The “Escape at Dannemora” star will play Edward Nashton in Warner Bros.’ latest iteration of the comic-book franchise, the studio announced Thursday. The role of Nashton, who as the Riddler commits crimes and then compulsively drops clues through riddles and puzzles, was reportedly among those eyed by actor Jonah Hill. Hill reportedly walked away from the film this week to pursue another role.
Dano joins Pattinson’s titular Caped Crusader, succeeding “Justice League” veteran Ben Affleck in the namesake role.
We last saw the Riddler on the big screen in 2017 when comedian Conan O’Brien voiced him in the animated “The Lego Batman Movie.” Jim Carrey also played the question-mark-bearing villain in 1995’s “Batman Forever,” opposite Val Kilmer’s Batman.
Dano’s involvement comes on the heels of Zoë Kravitz’s casting in the film. On Monday, Warner Bros. confirmed that Kravitz would join the film as Catwoman’s alias, Selina Kyle.
The film is set to start production in the U.K. in January and is scheduled for release on June 25, 2021.
