New York City officials vowed Tuesday to crack down on vendors selling boat rides around the Statue of Liberty after actor Alec Baldwin complained that he was among the many people scammed into thinking he was buying tickets to the statue itself.
Baldwin posted on Instagram Sunday that he and his wife, Hilaria, “Two sharp, savvy NYers,” bought $40 tickets for themselves and their children for a boat tour of the Statue of Liberty and were escorted to a shuttle bus to New Jersey.
New York City Department of Transportation spokesman Scott Gastel said the shuttle bus the Baldwins were directed to transports passengers from lower Manhattan to New Jersey, where they get on a boat that offers views of the Statue of Liberty.
Only one tour company, Statue Cruises, is licensed to take visitors to Liberty Island, but ticket sellers from other companies often mislead tourists into believing they are booking a ride to the statue. There have also been reports of scammers selling tickets to the Staten Island Ferry, which is free.
***
Nick Jonas has landed a new gig as a coach in the forthcoming season of “The Voice,” with singer Gwen Stefani stepping down.
Jonas, one-third of the Jonas Brothers, announced Monday that he’d be joining the singing competition for its spring 2020 season. He was on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” promoting his group’s platinum-certified album “Happiness Begins” and single “Only Human.”
The youngest Jonas will star alongside returning celebrity music coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton, plus host Carson Daly.
Stefani will be stepping down come spring to focus on the last dates of her “Just a Girl” Las Vegas residency in February and May 2020.
***
Police in Fairfield, Conn., say they responded to comedian Lisa Lampanelli’s home last week after her sister said she got a phone call from a woman claiming to be Lampanelli.
The woman said she was at her house but was locked out and couldn’t remember where the spare key was. The real Lisa Lampanelli was out of state at the time, police said.
Officers found 56-year-old Anna Dominguez, of Lancaster, Pa., in a car in the driveway. Police said Dominguez had the same hairstyle as the comedian and was wearing similar clothing. Dominguez was charged with attempted burglary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.