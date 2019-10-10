Dean Ciejek of Midlothian, owner of the Jadean’s Smokin’ Six O barbecue food truck, plugged in Thursday ahead of the Richmond Folk Festival, which will take place on the city’s riverfront Friday night through Sunday.
Festival highlights Learn about the artists, see a map and read live coverage this weekend at Richmond.com.
Find a schedule for Friday’s Folk Festival lineup on Page A4.
