JOE MAHONEY/Times-Dispatch

Elizabeth Petry, 10, the Good Witch of the West End of Carytown, waited for trick-or-treaters Saturday during Halloween festivities in Carytown.

A group of zombie church ladies paid their bill at Burger Bach. From left are Mel Titus, Chris Clarke, Jan Williamson and Martha Ann Spruill.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription