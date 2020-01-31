ABOVE: Five-year-old Ann Brooks Carr hugged Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond — her grandmother — during the floor session of the House of Delegates in the state Capitol on Friday. RIGHT: Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery (left), conferred with Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax, during the floor session of the House on Thursday. BELOW: State senators and staff members took photos during a visit by Mike Rizzo, president of baseball operations and general manager of the Washington Nationals, who brought the World Series trophy to the Virginia Senate on Tuesday. His team won the championship against the Houston Astros last year.
