The Virginia Museum of History & Culture re-created a 1915 photo of Virginia suffragists by the George Washington statue in Capitol Square on Monday. Antique automobile collector Reggie Nash lent his 1909 Rambler 44 touring car for the session.
- Photos by ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/times-Dispatch
