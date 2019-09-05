On the cover: Doug Legan (left) and Rich Boehling are president and CEO, respectively, of Chesterfield contract manufacturing company Productiv Inc. E10
Cover photo by: Staff photographer Alexa Welch Edlund
On the cover: Doug Legan (left) and Rich Boehling are president and CEO, respectively, of Chesterfield contract manufacturing company Productiv Inc. E10
Cover photo by: Staff photographer Alexa Welch Edlund
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.