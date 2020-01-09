On the cover: Historic Housing LLC’s H. Louis Salomonsky (from left) and David White and architect Beau Woodrum are working to convert property in Scott’s Addition to Lofts @ Broad. D8

Cover photo by: Staff photographer Mark Gormus

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription