On the cover: Web developer and graphic designer Liz Swain (center) helps Monica Wilson of Richmond at Lantera Labs, which has begun offering low-cost or free technology classes. E10

Cover photo by: Staff photographer Joe Mahoney

Tags

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription