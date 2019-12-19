On the cover: Jeff Wrobel, president and CEO of the Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia, stands by a portrait of his predecessor, L. Gerald Roach. The society is marking its 225th year. D8
Cover photo by: Staff photographer Alexa Welch Edlund
On the cover: Jeff Wrobel, president and CEO of the Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia, stands by a portrait of his predecessor, L. Gerald Roach. The society is marking its 225th year. D8
Cover photo by: Staff photographer Alexa Welch Edlund
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.