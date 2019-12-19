On the cover: Jeff Wrobel, president and CEO of the Mutual Assurance Society of Virginia, stands by a portrait of his predecessor, L. Gerald Roach. The society is marking its 225th year. D8

Cover photo by: Staff photographer Alexa Welch Edlund

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription