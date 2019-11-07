On the cover: The Market @ 25th, a new grocery store in Richmond’s Church Hill, is losing money, but owner Steve Markel vows to keep it afloat so long as losses drop over time. D8
Cover photo by: Staff photographer Mark Gormus
Owner pledges to keep grocery store afloat so long as losses drop over time
After six months, the independent grocer has suffered millions in operational losses that Markel has personally covered. With sales lagging, the store laid off five employees at the end of September and, through attrition, its staff has shrunk by a quarter since opening.
It is struggling to lure shoppers away from chain grocers and big-box stores that can beat its prices and offer a wider array of specialty and bulk items.
