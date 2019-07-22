Kensington Palace has released three new photographs of Prince George for the young royal’s sixth birthday.
The heir to the British throne turned 6 on Monday. It’s become a palace tradition for snapshots taken by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, to be shared with the public for the birthdays of her and Prince William’s three children.
In two of George’s latest photos, he is seen wearing a big smile and an English soccer jersey.
The third shows him on a family holiday.
George, the oldest of Kate and William’s children, is a great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. He is third in line for the throne behind his grandfather, Prince Charles, and his father.
***
Chelsea Clinton has announced the birth of her third child. Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky was born Monday.
The former U.S. first daughter tweeted that she and husband Marc Mezvinsky “are overflowing with love and gratitude and can’t wait to introduce him to his big sister and brother.”
The couple have a daughter, Charlotte, born in 2014, and another son, Aidan, born in 2016.
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton celebrated the news. Bill Clinton tweeted that the grandparents are “overjoyed and grateful to meet” their new grandson. Hillary Clinton tweeted that she and her husband “are so thrilled.”
Clinton, 39, and Mezvinsky, 41, an investment banker, have been married since 2010. They live in New York.
***
Shannen Doherty will guest star in the season four premiere of “Riverdale,” which is set to honor Luke Perry.
The show’s executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, made the announcement at Comic-Con in San Diego on Sunday. Perry played Doherty’s love interest on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” On “Riverdale,” he played Fred Andrews, the father of lead character Archie Andrews.
Doherty’s casting on “Riverdale,” said Aguirre-Sacasa, is something Perry was rooting for since season one. Her role is described as “pivotal” and “super-emotional.”
The episode will air Oct. 9 on The CW.
Perry died in March after suffering a massive stroke at age 52.
