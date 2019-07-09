Mexican treasury chief quits over complaint
Mexican Treasury Secretary Carlos Urzua resigned Tuesday, complaining of the appointment of unqualified officials by “influential people in the current administration who have clear conflicts of interest.” Urzua, long an ally of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, did not specify who he meant, but said economic policy should be “free of extremism.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.