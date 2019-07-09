Mexican treasury chief quits over complaint

Mexican Treasury Secretary Carlos Urzua resigned Tuesday, complaining of the appointment of unqualified officials by “influential people in the current administration who have clear conflicts of interest.” Urzua, long an ally of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, did not specify who he meant, but said economic policy should be “free of extremism.”

